Waymo is temporarily suspending freeway operations for its self-driving vehicles across the United States after California regulators imposed restrictions over safety concerns.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles barred Waymo vehicles from using state freeways, saying recent incidents involving the autonomous cars posed an imminent hazard to public safety.

The agency cited an incident in which three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone along U.S. Route 101. Another incident involved a Waymo vehicle attempting to pass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break on Highway 280.

The DMV says the vehicles have repeatedly entered active construction zones, potentially putting road workers, other drivers and equipment at risk.

The restriction took effect November 11 and will remain in place until Waymo addresses the safety concerns.

Following California's decision, Waymo announced it would temporarily pause driverless freeway rides in all its U.S. markets. Before the suspension, the company offered freeway rides in five operating areas: the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Phoenix, Miami and Austin.

This is the second time this year California has restricted Waymo freeway operations. The company previously paused service in San Francisco and Los Angeles in May to improve how its vehicles respond to construction zones.

Waymo says it is working with California regulators and other state officials to resume freeway operations. The company also maintains that the overwhelming majority of its rides are smooth and uneventful, and points to its safety data showing significantly fewer serious crashes than human drivers.

The latest restrictions add to ongoing scrutiny of autonomous vehicles and their ability to safely navigate changing road conditions.