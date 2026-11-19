California is banning Waymo's self-driving vehicles from operating on state freeways following several incidents that raised concerns about public safety.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles says the vehicles pose an imminent public safety hazard. The restriction follows multiple incidents involving Waymo robotaxis on Bay Area freeways.

In one incident, three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone. In another, a vehicle attempted to pass California Highway Patrol officers conducting a traffic break.

State regulators say the freeway restrictions will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates that it has made effective corrections to address the safety concerns.

Waymo says its vehicles will continue operating on surface streets while the company works with state officials to restore freeway operations.

The company has not been prohibited from operating its robotaxis altogether, but the freeway restriction marks a significant setback for its autonomous vehicle service in California.