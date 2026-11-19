(CNN) — Democrats are putting top officials in the Trump administration on notice as their aggressive investigative agenda takes shape ahead of the new year.

Key lawmakers are launching probes and telling members of the Trump administration to preserve critical documents as they prepare to regain subpoena power and committee control in the new Congress. The early warning from Democrats provides a window into the party’s top investigative targets as they prepare to battle a defiant White House over documents and testimony.

After being broadly stonewalled by the administration over the past two years, Democratic lawmakers are casting a wide net in their effort to force compliance on a range of topics from the business dealings of President Donald Trump’s sons to the Iran war. The White House, in turn, has assumed a hostile posture toward the imminent inquiries.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to take over as chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, has set his sights on some of the highest-profile administration officials, sending a dozen letters Wednesday to Vice President JD Vance, members of the Trump family, chief of staff Stephen Miller and Attorney General Todd Blanche, among others.

The letters, calling on current and former officials to preserve their documents and prepare to answer questions, signal how Garcia plans to tackle allegations of pay-to-play schemes within Trump family business dealings, a cover up related to the Jeffrey Epstein files at the highest levels and misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Voters gave Congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people. We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform,” Garcia wrote in the letters.

In response to the letters, White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told CNN in a statement, “As the President has said, he’s willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans. If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

Later, White House Counsel Will Scharf sent letters to the Democratic committee leaders saying the Trump administration’s position is that no official has to comply with their demands to preserve or turn over documents and information because Democrats do not yet chair the committees, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

The requests, he said, “all drip with an animus or pettiness revealing that the purpose of these letters is not legitimate oversight but to harass and aggrandize.” He accused the Democrats of overstepping their congressional authority.

Some of the letter’s recipients also objected to Garcia’s allegations.

“These allegations have it exactly backwards,” said Chad Mizelle, an attorney for Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “Jared Kushner has always acted in the best interests of the United States. He has voluntarily stepped away from his successful business to devote his time, without compensation, to helping President Trump end wars, save lives, and advance American interests. Any suggestion that he has used his public service for personal financial gain is categorically false.”

In one of his letters, Garcia indicated he planned to investigate how private companies may have leveraged their positions through Trump’s various construction projects, and he called on the CEO of the Trust for the National Mall, which he termed a “middleman,” to preserve documents.

The Trust for the National Mall told CNN the company’s role was “limited.” “The Trust had no role in fundraising or soliciting donations or in design or construction of the project,” the company said in a statement. “The Trust is planning to cooperate with congressional inquiries related to the project.”

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, are launching an investigation into the financial services firm once led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick related to allegations it profited from the recent Nvidia scandal. The firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by Lutnick’s sons, has a significant stake in the AI chip manufacturer and one of its major customers, Megaspeed.

With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s accusation that Lutnick delayed labeling Megaspeed a possible national security threat, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is investigating whether any of Lutnick’s decisions helped his sons’ bottom line.

“If these media reports are accurate, the American people deserve to know: Did the Secretary of Commerce seriously and perhaps irreversibly compromise U.S. national security interests to make money for his adult children and Cantor Fitzgerald?” Democratic Reps. Raskin, Gregory Meeks, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove wrote.

A representative for Cantor said in a statement to CNN that the claims from Democrats were “inaccurate.”

“Allegations suggesting that work influenced government decisions are baseless. Additionally, Cantor has no role in U.S. export control or Entity List decisions. We are confident that a full review of the facts will demonstrate that we have operated our business ethically and in full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations,” the statement read.

Separately, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee demanded that the Department of State and six other government agencies preserve all of their records as Democrats prepare for robust oversight of the Iran war, a Venezuela oil deal and fallout, military boat strikes in the Caribbean and the dismantling of USAID.

The broad preservation request letters from Meeks call on the agencies to provide written confirmation they will comply with the laws around federal record preservation by November 18.

Investigations won’t be limited to the House.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will chair the influential Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee next year, told reporters on Wednesday that he has several investigations in mind, though he was reluctant to give details.

“I don’t want to get into all of them right now,” Sanders said. “But the idea that we have a secretary of health and human services who is into conspiracy theories has led us in a direction where, for the first time in God knows how long, we have lost our status as a measles-free country. A guy who is into conspiracy theories, that is certainly one area that needs investigation. There are many more.”

Sanders also mentioned taking a closer look at the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries – longtime targets of his. He cited insurers’ rejecting people’s claims and federal funding for research and development of prescription drugs.

“So, taking a hard look at the way the insurance industry runs, how they distort healthcare,” he said. “Taking a hard look at the pharmaceutical industry as to why we pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Those are areas that need investigation.”

Pressure around the looming probes had been building ahead of Democrats’ opening salvo, with Scharf warning Garcia that the administration would “not be extorted” and Garcia challenging the White House on election night to “lawyer up.”

On Wednesday, Raskin remained firm that Democrats expect cooperation as he took an apparent swipe at Scharf’s warning.

“As the Supreme Court has repeatedly found, Congress has a broad constitutional responsibility and power to conduct oversight in order to legislate,” he said, adding: “We strongly suggest tuning out any third-party ‘advice’ to obstruct and defy Congress on the basis of specious legal theories.”