Federal investigators are getting closer to determining what caused last week's nationwide ground stop that disrupted air traffic control operations across the country.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters Thursday that investigators are "very close" to identifying the root cause. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to hold a news conference to announce the findings.

The disruption occurred Friday during telecommunications work at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. The failure caused instability at 17 of the nation's 22 en route air traffic control centers, affecting communications and radar feeds.

The FAA has paused installations of new Juniper telecommunications routers while investigators examine why a network function that was supposed to be disabled became active.

The routers are manufactured by Juniper Networks, whose parent company, HPE, says its equipment was working as configured. The company says the FAA is reviewing the configuration and performance of all infrastructure involved.

The incident has raised questions about the reliability of the nation's aging air traffic control network. Bedford described the system as a "patchwork" and "archaic," saying the agency needs to replace it as quickly as possible while maintaining safety.

The FAA contractor L3Harris has been working on upgrades to the telecommunications system, including replacing older copper lines with fiber. The company says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Bedford said an L3Harris engineer was monitored by an FAA technician during the installation. However, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN the FAA employee's primary responsibility was escorting contractors on and off the work site.

The planned router rollout includes 3,648 units. According to Democratic senators overseeing aviation, 400 have been installed so far, with 69 currently operational. The senators previously called for installations to stop, raising concerns about testing and why backup systems failed to prevent the widespread disruption.

Officials have not yet identified the specific failure that triggered the outage. The investigation is continuing as the FAA works to determine what went wrong and how to prevent another disruption.