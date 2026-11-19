CA, US & World
Florida Flooding Threatens Thanksgiving Travel as Developing Storm Moves Up East Coast
Heavy rain is causing widespread flooding across Florida, with emergency crews conducting water rescues as a developing storm threatens to disrupt Thanksgiving travel along the East Coast.
Parts of Florida's Space Coast are facing a high risk of additional flooding Thursday. Brevard County has already received as much as 10 inches of rain in some areas, with another 3 to 6 inches possible through Friday. Some locations could see totals reach 8 to 12 inches or more.
More than 50 water rescues have been conducted in Brevard County, according to county officials. Floodwaters have reached knee- to chest-deep levels in some neighborhoods, and water has entered at least two homes. The National Guard is assisting local agencies with evacuations using boats and high-water vehicles.
Several roads between Melbourne and Port Canaveral are flooded or underwater. Rivers are also rising, including the St. Johns River near Cocoa, which surpassed its previous record crest Thursday morning.
The flooding follows another round of severe weather earlier this month. Daytona Beach has received more than 10 inches of rain this week, while parts of the Miami area, including Broward County, saw more than a foot of rain in just hours. Broward County, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood declared states of emergency.
The storm system developing off Florida's Atlantic coast is expected to move north along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. Forecasters say there is a medium chance it could develop into a tropical or hybrid storm named Kyle.
Regardless of whether it receives a tropical designation, the system could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas beginning Saturday. The impacts could extend into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City, on Sunday, before reaching New England Monday.
The timing could create travel problems during one of the busiest periods of the Thanksgiving holiday week. Heavy rain and coastal flooding could lead to flooded roads and airport delays, particularly in coastal communities.
Forecast models are still showing differences in the storm's track, meaning the exact locations and severity of the impacts remain uncertain.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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