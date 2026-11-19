CA, US & World
Gas Prices Drop 50 Cents in Three Weeks, Biggest Decline Since 2008
Drivers are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices across the country fall at their fastest three-week pace since the 2008 financial crisis.
The national average for regular gasoline dropped 50.5 cents between October 29 and Thursday, according to a review of AAA data. The decline marks the largest three-week drop on record outside the 2008 financial crisis.
The national average fell another 3 cents Thursday, reaching $3.72 per gallon. That's the lowest level since March 16. Prices have declined for 26 consecutive days after peaking October 24.
Several factors are contributing to the drop. Seasonal changes typically reduce gasoline demand as temperatures fall and Americans spend less time driving.
Oil prices have also retreated from triple-digit levels. The easing of concerns about a renewed escalation in the Iran war, along with continued oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, has helped replenish commercial fuel stockpiles in the United States.
Refinery disruptions that previously drove prices higher in the Great Lakes region have also subsided.
GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says prices could continue falling into the mid-$3 range in the coming weeks, although renewed conflict involving Iran could reverse the trend.
Despite the recent decline, gasoline remains more expensive than it was a year ago. Thursday's national average of $3.72 compares with $3.09 at the same time last year.
Research from Brown University estimates Americans have spent an additional $162 billion on gasoline and diesel since the Iran war began, an average of more than $1,200 per household.
And despite the recent relief at the pump, Thanksgiving gas prices could still set a record. GasBuddy data puts the previous Thanksgiving Day high at $3.55 per gallon in 2022.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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