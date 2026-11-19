CA, US & World
Severe Storms Bring Flash Flooding to Northern California, With More Rain Expected Across State
Severe weather brought heavy rain, flash flooding and rough seas to Northern California Wednesday, with more wet weather expected across other parts of the state.
Passengers aboard the San Francisco Bay Ferry were rocked by rough seas as storms moved through the region.
In San Francisco, torrential rainfall overwhelmed streets, turning roadways into rivers and flooding neighborhoods. The downpour also set a new daily rainfall record for the city.
The threat of flooding rain is now shifting south, with Los Angeles, San Diego and surrounding mountain areas facing the potential for additional heavy rainfall.
The changing weather pattern is also being monitored by NBC Palm Springs Chief Meteorologist Jerry Steffen as the storm threat expands across California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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