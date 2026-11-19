CA, US & World
Trump Returns From China After Historic Summit With Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin
President Donald Trump is returning to the United States after a historic meeting in China with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The first-ever trilateral summit brought together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers. Discussions focused on reducing nuclear weapons stockpiles, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, and the impact of the conflicts on global energy markets.
Trump first met separately with Xi and Putin before the three leaders gathered for discussions. Trump praised his relationships with both leaders, describing Putin as a friend and saying he has developed an outstanding personal relationship with Xi.
The conflict in Iran was among the topics discussed with Xi. Trump said the United States and China share an interest in keeping energy flowing through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Trump said Ukraine was the biggest topic in his discussion with Putin. He expressed hope that both sides would agree to end the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to the summit. In an interview with NBC News, Zelensky criticized major powers making decisions about other countries without their involvement.
Zelensky also said the United States and China could help bring an end to the war by threatening sanctions and restricting trade with Russia.
With the summit concluded, Trump is turning his attention back to Washington. He says he plans to invite congressional Democrats to the White House for discussions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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