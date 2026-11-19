President Donald Trump has pulled back his nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration after facing opposition from key Republican senators.

Trump had selected Dr. Heidi Overton to serve as FDA commissioner, but her nomination encountered resistance from members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The withdrawal came just one day before the committee was scheduled to vote on whether to advance her nomination.

Overton needed at least 11 votes from the committee's 21 members to move forward. If all Democrats opposed her nomination, she could not afford to lose a single Republican vote.

The decision leaves the FDA without a permanent commissioner, a position that has been vacant since May.

The White House has not announced a replacement nominee.