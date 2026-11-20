A body was discovered Tuesday inside an abandoned building in Twentynine Palms as volunteers searched for missing 19-year-old Marine Marriner Richards.

Nearly 50 volunteers, including friends and family who traveled from Syracuse, Utah, joined local search crews looking for Richards, who was reported missing November 7 after being seen leaving Tortoise Rock Casino.

Search teams used ATVs, airplanes and drones to cover the surrounding desert. During the search, missing persons investigator Steve Fischer discovered a deceased male inside an abandoned structure near Adobe Road, less than 10 minutes from the Marine Corps base.

Fisher said new surveillance information provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helped narrow the search area and played an important role in the discovery.

Richards' family has been notified that a body was found. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.