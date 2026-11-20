A federal judge in California has ruled that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins violated the Constitution by sending employees Christmas and Easter emails promoting Christian beliefs.

The messages included explicit references to Jesus Christ and Christianity. The judge said Rollins used her position of authority to promote religious messages in a way that amounted to coercion.

The ruling places limits on how Rollins can express her religious beliefs while carrying out her official duties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture called the decision an unprecedented attempt to silence a Cabinet secretary and says it is considering an appeal.