Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno honored Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippopotamus, on the Senate floor after a resolution recognizing her life and legacy passed unanimously.

Moreno remembered Fiona as a symbol of resilience and perseverance, saying the hippo brought joy to Cincinnati and visitors from across the country.

Fiona died at just nine years old from complications days after ingesting a visitor's hat that accidentally entered her enclosure.

Her death has left a lasting impact on the Cincinnati Zoo and the community that followed her remarkable story.