Transportation crews across the San Francisco Bay Area are preparing for another round of potential flooding as additional rain and unusually high king tides threaten vulnerable roadways.

The preparations come after floodwaters disrupted travel across the region earlier this week. Caltrans crews are working to protect critical infrastructure, including the Bay Bridge toll plaza, where workers are installing a water-filled barrier known as a tiger dam.

The barrier is designed to prevent water from a nearby tidal marsh from spilling onto the toll plaza.

Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana says protecting the Bay Bridge is a priority, with more than 250,000 vehicles crossing the bridge each day.

The flooding concerns extend beyond the Bay Bridge. More rain is in the forecast, and king tides could push water into low-lying areas, increasing the risk of additional road closures and travel disruptions.

The California Highway Patrol is increasing staffing and monitoring weather conditions as agencies prepare for changing conditions.

In another precautionary measure, the Posey Tube, which connects Alameda and Oakland, is scheduled to close Sunday evening and remain closed until Friday.

In Marin County, officials are making an unusual request ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period: stay off the roads.

The California Highway Patrol is supporting that recommendation and urging drivers to avoid nonessential travel from Tuesday morning through Thanksgiving Day.

Officials acknowledge the request could disrupt holiday plans, but say the potential for flooding is serious enough to warrant the warning.

Caltrans says crews will continue monitoring flood barriers once they are in place and make adjustments as needed.

Drivers are also being reminded not to drive through flooded roadways, as even seemingly shallow water can create dangerous conditions.