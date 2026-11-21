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Dolores Huerta Honored at Memorial Service in Bakersfield, California
Thousands gathered in Bakersfield, California, Friday to remember civil rights icon and labor leader Dolores Huerta, celebrating a lifetime dedicated to fighting for equality and workers' rights.
The memorial service was held at Dignity Health Arena, where union leaders, longtime friends, community members and advocates shared stories about Huerta's decades of activism.
Huerta died last month at the age of 96. Over nearly 70 years, she became one of the country's most influential advocates for farmworkers, immigrants, minorities and women.
Among those honoring her was Arnulfo de la Cruz, president of SEIU California, who said Huerta inspired generations of people to challenge barriers and pursue leadership. He recalled her enduring message: "Sí, se puede," or "Yes, we can."
California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra also spoke about Huerta's influence, crediting her with helping create opportunities for people who had historically been excluded from positions of leadership.
Her impact extended beyond the labor movement. Carlos Marroquin, national director of Food for Health, said Huerta encouraged him to continue fighting for people in need, particularly those seeking food assistance.
The service also brought together people whose connections to Huerta spanned generations.
Liliana Perez-Palacios, a longtime friend and mentee, traveled from Los Angeles to attend. She recalled a visit in August when Huerta spent time with her 93-year-old mother. Perez-Palacios described Huerta as someone who remained determined to live life on her own terms.
Indigenous justice leader Morning Star Gali also attended, traveling from the Bay Area with her aunt. Her family's connection to Huerta dates back to when her father and grandparents worked alongside the civil rights leader advocating for Indigenous rights.
Gali said Huerta represented strength and visibility for Indigenous women, inspiring others to stand confidently in their own power.
Friday's memorial celebrated not only Huerta's accomplishments, but the generations of activists and community leaders who say her work continues to shape the fight for equality.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 21, 2026
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