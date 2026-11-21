A dramatic water rescue unfolded in Southern California following heavy rain, after a person became trapped in a fast-moving flood control channel near the City of Industry.

The incident happened early Thursday when Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to reports of someone caught in fast-moving water inside the channel.

Working alongside ground crews, LACoFD Copter 12 lowered a firefighter paramedic into the water to reach the individual. The rescue was successful, and the person was brought to safety.

Following the incident, fire officials are reminding the public to stay away from flooded roadways and fast-moving water.

Even seemingly shallow floodwater can pose serious dangers, and officials urge residents to avoid entering flooded areas.