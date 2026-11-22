A technical problem with Delta Air Lines caused travel disruptions at one of the nation's busiest airports just as the Thanksgiving holiday travel season gets underway.

Delta said a system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance was not working properly at its Atlanta hub, preventing planes from departing Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The issue has since been resolved, but it impacted dozens of flights. The delays come as airports across the country prepare for an increase in holiday travelers. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson say they expect to handle more than four million passengers through December 1st.

That's a five percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

Here at home, Palm Springs International Airport is also preparing for a busy holiday travel period.

Airport officials expect nearly 145,000 passengers to travel through PSP between now and December 1. About 13,400 travelers are expected today, which is projected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel period.

With Thanksgiving travel underway, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport