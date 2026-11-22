Delta Air Lines flights are facing delays nationwide Sunday after a computer system problem disrupted an important part of the airline's pre-departure operations, creating additional headaches for travelers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday period.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue involves Delta's systems used to calculate aircraft weight and balance before takeoff.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline is working to restore automated calculations and is relying on manual workarounds to safely get flights into the air while technicians address the problem.

Aircraft weight and balance calculations are a critical part of flight preparation. They help ensure planes are properly loaded, within safe weight limits and configured correctly for takeoff.

The disruptions come as airlines prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

More than four million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's largest hub, between November 19 and December 1.

The Atlanta airport said Sunday's ground delay affected Delta flights and was not an airport-wide disruption.

More than 400 departing flights from Atlanta were delayed Sunday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. A slightly smaller number of arriving flights were also delayed, although the data did not identify how many delays involved Delta specifically.

The FAA confirmed the problem was related to Delta's internal weight and balance system and was not connected to federal air traffic control systems.

The latest disruption comes just over a week after a nationwide flight ground stop triggered widespread delays and cancellations. That incident was believed to have been caused by an outdated copper wire at a remote location affecting FAA systems.

Delta has not provided a detailed timeline for fully restoring its automated system.

The airline is asking customers for patience as crews continue working through the technical issue.