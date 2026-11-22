Millions of Americans heading out for Thanksgiving could face travel disruptions this week as storm systems threaten both the East and West Coasts.

Several areas are expected to see heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding, creating challenges for drivers and airline passengers. In the San Francisco Bay Area, crews are setting up flood barriers as the West Coast prepares for exceptionally high tides, known as king tides. Those tides could reach more than eight feet, increasing the risk of significant coastal flooding.

The storm is also prompting travel warnings across parts of the Bay Area over the next several days.

Meanwhile, the East Coast is bracing for similar stormy conditions after severe flooding impacted Florida's Atlantic Coast over the past week.

The timing comes as millions of Americans prepare to hit the road or take to the skies for the holiday. AAA estimates 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles between Tuesday and the Monday following Thanksgiving.

Most are expected to drive, with nearly 73 million people projected to travel by car. Another nearly six million are expected to fly.

Travel experts are encouraging passengers to closely monitor weather forecasts and check for potential delays before heading out.