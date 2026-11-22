Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx has lost her reelection bid in North Carolina, conceding to Democrat Chuck Hubbard following a machine recount that confirmed his victory.

Foxx conceded Sunday after initially trailing Hubbard by just 331 votes. She had requested a recount after the first results showed the narrow margin. The recount concluded Saturday.

In a statement, Foxx acknowledged the outcome, saying voters in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District had exercised their constitutional rights and made their voices heard. She also expressed confidence in the country, her state and its residents.

Hubbard, a former journalist, will take the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, giving Democrats at least 259 seats compared with 173 for Republicans.

One congressional race in Minnesota remains uncalled, with a recount scheduled to begin November 30. Two remaining seats in Louisiana will be decided in runoff elections on December 12.

Foxx was first elected to Congress in 2004 and currently chairs the powerful House Rules Committee. The committee has significant influence over which legislation reaches the House floor and what amendments lawmakers are permitted to consider.

Foxx said she called Hubbard Sunday to congratulate him on his victory and wish him well as he prepares to represent the district in the 120th Congress.