Nearly 150 passengers and crew members aboard the Caribbean Princess reported gastrointestinal illness during a 12-day cruise, prompting increased cleaning measures and a response from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ship has returned to Fort Lauderdale, where passengers described efforts to avoid getting sick. Reported symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea.

Some passengers said they escaped the illness by frequently washing their hands and using sanitizer. Catherine Vincent said her family was notified about the outbreak and took precautions throughout the trip. Another passenger, Dominic Jean, said no one in her section became sick.

According to the CDC, Princess Cruises reported increasing cleaning and disinfection, isolating ill passengers and crew members, and following its outbreak prevention plan.

The CDC is preparing to investigate what caused the outbreak.