A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. House of Representatives violated the Constitution when it passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill in 2022 using pandemic-era proxy voting.

In a narrow 9-to-8 decision, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said lawmakers who voted remotely could not be counted toward the physical quorum required by the Constitution. A total of 226 members voted by proxy when the bill passed the House.

The case stems from a challenge brought by then-Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a provision included in the spending package that requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.

The court's ruling blocks enforcement of that workplace protection provision against Texas. It does not overturn the entire $1.7 trillion spending law.

The decision could have broader implications for other legislation passed using pandemic-era proxy voting.