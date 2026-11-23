The Democratic National Committee says it will host 12 debates for the upcoming presidential primary, while introducing a new requirement for candidates who want to participate.

The first two debates are planned for June and July. Organizers say each event could stretch across two nights because of the expected size of the candidate field.

Under the new rules, candidates must pledge to denounce spending by super PACs and so-called dark money groups, which are not required to disclose their donors.

The DNC also says it plans to launch an online tracker where the public can report potential violations of the requirement.

The new policy addresses concerns from progressives who have criticized outside spending in political campaigns.

However, the committee says it does not have the legal authority to outright ban super PAC or dark money contributions.