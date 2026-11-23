Fall is a popular time to tackle home improvement projects, especially with the holiday season approaching. But updating a kitchen or bathroom doesn't always require a major renovation or a big budget.

During a conversation with NBC Palm Springs' Nour Milla, home improvement expert Carter Oosterhuis shared several affordable ways to refresh those frequently used spaces before guests arrive.

One suggestion is upgrading drinking water with the Waterdrop X16, a tankless reverse osmosis filtration system designed to fit underneath the kitchen sink while preserving counter space.

Oosterhuis also recommended paying attention to smaller details, particularly around sinks, tubs, showers and countertops. He highlighted several DAP products, including Quick Seal Ultra for bathroom applications, Silicone Max for kitchen sinks and countertops, and AMP Kitchen Bath for everyday repairs. Depending on the product, these sealants offer features such as water resistance, paintability and quick curing times.

His advice for holiday decorating and home projects is to plan ahead, establish a budget and allow extra time and money for unexpected expenses.

Sometimes, a few simple updates can make a noticeable difference in getting a home ready for holiday guests.