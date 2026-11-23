New York (CNN) — Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, president and as a member of the board, the company said in an announcement Monday.

The company’s board originally accepted Huang’s resignation nearly two weeks ago following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who US officials feared could be working with Chinese intelligence and another with a direct subordinate.

Nvidia’s stock jumped 29% in pre-market trading Monday following the announcement.

The board said it received input from “senior levels of the United States government” on its decision, and is “confident” that Huang poses no national security risk.

The decision followed “a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the board said in the post on the company’s investor relations site.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Trump added that the US Attorney General “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.” The president previously backed the idea of Huang’s return as CEO.

Huang’s return marks a significant reversal by the board. Last week, newly appointed Board Chair Harvey Jones said on Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s voluntary resignation and did not intend to reinstate him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.