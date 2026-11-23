CA, US & World
NVIDIA board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
New York (CNN) — Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, president and as a member of the board, the company said in an announcement Monday.
The company’s board originally accepted Huang’s resignation nearly two weeks ago following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who US officials feared could be working with Chinese intelligence and another with a direct subordinate.
Nvidia’s stock jumped 29% in pre-market trading Monday following the announcement.
The board said it received input from “senior levels of the United States government” on its decision, and is “confident” that Huang poses no national security risk.
The decision followed “a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the board said in the post on the company’s investor relations site.
“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”
Trump added that the US Attorney General “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.” The president previously backed the idea of Huang’s return as CEO.
Huang’s return marks a significant reversal by the board. Last week, newly appointed Board Chair Harvey Jones said on Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s voluntary resignation and did not intend to reinstate him.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
By: CNN Newsource
November 22, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
The holiday travel season is well underway, and whether you’re traveling by air or on the road, this year’s trip may come at a higher price. We spoke to travelers at Palm Springs International airport about the ways they planned around this year’s high airfare prices - and their concerns after multiple flight disruptions interrupted thousands of flights last week. Our @newsbyalondra will have all those details in our 5, 6 and 11 p.m newscasts.
Politics at Thanksgiving? Nick Collins has a rule: “The president and the first lady don’t go with my mashed potatoes and gravy.” 😂 Should politics be off the table this Thanksgiving? Brad Ward and Nick Collins weigh in tonight on the Rogan Report! #RoganReport #Thanksgiving #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
President Donald Trump is making headlines again after sharing a digitally altered image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Truth Social. The image shows Huang holding a red bra in a pose resembling the iconic photo of Trump following the 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Trump shared the image shortly after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO. What's your take on the president sharing an image like this? Funny, inappropriate, or just another day on social media? We want to hear from you! #DonaldTrump #JensenHuang #Nvidia #TruthSocial #Politics #NBCPalmSprings
BURGER BOX CELEBRATES OFFICIAL RE-OPEN. Be sure to tune in at 11am to hear from the owner LIVE talk about what’s next for his business! #coachellavalley #burgerbox #localbusiness #760
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned on social media that the city is preparing for “king tides” that could exceed 9 ft high, after speaking with the National Weather Service. Lurie repeatedly warned San Franciscans to take the forecast seriously.
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Joe Mejia with the big catch, 2) Kingston Pellum with the interception, 3) Blake Washington with the force fumble, 4) Barron Contios with the TD throw, or 5) Zavier Washington with the clutch catch #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa honors his Tia Carmen by cooking with love, passion, and bold flavor. The dish he prepares for us: a delicious ember roasted purple yam, exemplifies that perfectly. This is Angelo Sosa on a plate. The full interview is up right now on nbcpalmsprings.com and our youtube page. #Celebritychef #chefangelososa #tiacarmen #grandhyattindianwells
Authorities have officially confirmed the identity of a body found in Twentynine Palms as 19 year old Marriner Richards. The marine was reported missing on November 7, after leaving the Tortoise Rock Casino. Community search groups made up of local residents, private investigators, and family members searched through the desert terrain and found the body inside an abandoned building located just minutes away from the casino and the Marine Corps base.
The search efforts for a missing 19 year old marine in Twentynine Palms took a turn today after a body was located inside an abandoned building, less than 10 minutes away from the marine base. Authorities have not yet identified the body. Marriner Richards was reported missing on November 7 and was seen leaving Tortoise Rock casino. Tune in to our 5 and 6 p.m newscasts for the latest details in this ongoing investigation.
🎈 The desert is about to get a whole lot more colorful! We have liftoff in Cathedral City as the 12th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend! Sunrise launches, glowing balloons after dark, live music, and a giant tethered balloon ride. There’s something for the whole family (yes, even the pups 🐶). Maria Noble Valdez has a preview of what to expect! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings