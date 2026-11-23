Southern California coastal communities are preparing for more severe weather as another round of high tides approaches over Thanksgiving weekend.

Big waves have been battering beaches for months, causing flooding, erosion and concerns for coastal communities.

In Newport Beach, city crews are taking precautions ahead of the next round of rough conditions.

Public Information Officer Georgia Rios says the city experienced record-breaking tides in October, including an 8.4-foot King Tide, the highest tide recorded during the current tracking period.

The city declared a local emergency on November 10, allowing officials to access additional resources more quickly.

Crews have built about 5.3 miles of sand berms along the oceanfront and harbor areas. The city has also provided more than 150,000 sandbags to residents and businesses.

Officials are keeping a close eye on conditions as high tides approach over Thanksgiving week.

There are also concerns about what the rest of the winter could bring. An El Niño winter could mean more extreme weather and additional storms along the Southern California coastline.

Rios says the current King Tide series is expected to continue into December and January, bringing more water and potential challenges for coastal communities.