Politics may be one of the subjects families are advised to avoid during the holidays, but that doesn't mean it won't come up at the Thanksgiving table.

With political opinions divided, even a casual comment about the president or a recent election can quickly turn a family gathering into a heated debate.

On the Rogan Report, Brad Ward of Brad Ward Coaching and local realtor Nick Collins discussed whether politics belongs at Thanksgiving dinner.

Collins said his family generally avoids political discussions during the meal, joking that the president and first lady don't go with his mashed potatoes and gravy. Ward said his family also tended to steer clear of the subject, even though his parents held different political views.

The two discussed the challenge of having civil conversations when people disagree. Ward said avoiding political discussions may also mean missing opportunities to learn how to respectfully defend different viewpoints.

Their conversation raises a familiar holiday question: Is it better to leave politics off the menu, or can families disagree without letting it ruin Thanksgiving?