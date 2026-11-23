President Donald Trump shared an altered image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Truth Social, drawing attention to the unusual post.

The image depicts Huang holding a red bra in front of an Nvidia flag, posed in a way that appears to mimic the widely circulated photograph of Trump following the 2024 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump shared the image shortly after Nvidia's board announced Huang's reinstatement as CEO on Monday.

The president also posted a separate message praising the board's decision, calling Huang a patriot and a national treasure while expressing confidence that his return would not pose a national security risk.

The social media posts put the spotlight on Trump's public support for the Nvidia chief as the company faces renewed attention surrounding its leadership.