Companies affiliated with the Trump Organization hosted a dinner Sunday promoting President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency, with admission requiring attendees to hold a significant amount of his Trump meme coin.

The event took place at Trump's Virginia golf club. The group's website listed Trump as a featured speaker, and his schedule indicated he was expected to be at the property. However, it was unclear Sunday night whether he actually attended the dinner.

The event is drawing allegations of potential pay-to-play politics, with Democrats saying they plan to investigate how Trump has made billions of dollars through his cryptocurrency venture.

Trump defended the business earlier this month during an interview with CBS, saying, "All presidents have owned something."