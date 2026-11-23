Undefeated professional boxer Jocelyn Camarillo is making a name for herself in women's boxing, and she's bringing plenty of personality into the ring.

Camarillo recently joined NBC Palm Springs' Pablo Alsina to discuss her latest victory, which improved her professional record to 8-0.

Born in India, Camarillo began boxing at 13 and later transitioned to the professional ranks at 19 after gaining experience as an amateur fighter.

Her latest fight took place November 8 in Arlington, Texas, against Argentina's Serena Serra. Camarillo said the matchup challenged her to stay on her toes, move around the ring and use different angles. She also credited her preparation and work on her footwork for helping her secure the win.

One thing that makes Camarillo stand out is her entrance. Rather than walking into the ring with a serious expression, she often dances her way to the fight. She told Alsina that the music helps calm her nerves and gets her energized before stepping into the ring.

Camarillo fights under Most Valuable Promotions, which has helped bring increased attention to women's boxing. At just 22 years old, she remains undefeated and is working toward her goal of becoming a world champion.

Fans can follow her journey on social media at @j.camarillo7.