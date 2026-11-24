Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, and AAA is reminding drivers to give their vehicles a quick check before heading out for the holiday.

A few simple maintenance steps could help prevent breakdowns and unexpected problems during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA recommends checking the vehicle's battery, particularly if it's between three and five years old. An aging battery may be nearing the end of its lifespan, and colder temperatures can make a weak battery more likely to fail.

Drivers should also check engine oil and antifreeze levels, making sure fluids are topped off when needed.

Tires are another important safety check. Motorists should inspect tire pressure and tread depth before starting a long trip. One quick way to check tread is the quarter test: place a quarter upside down in a tire groove. If you can see the top of George Washington's head, AAA recommends replacing the tire.

AAA spokesperson Carly McInnis says drivers should also prepare for heavy traffic.

An estimated 72.9 million Americans are expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving, with overall travel projections down just 0.3% from last year.

With that many vehicles on the road, congestion is likely. AAA encourages motorists to allow extra travel time, stay focused behind the wheel and put their cellphones away.

Drivers should also make sure anyone operating the vehicle is sober. AAA reminds travelers that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs puts everyone on the road at risk.