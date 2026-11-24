California Highway Patrol officers will be increasing patrols across Riverside County during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as part of an annual effort to keep roads safe.

The enforcement period begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday night. Officers will be watching for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, along with speeding motorists and other traffic violations.

During last year's Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP officers arrested approximately 1,200 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to CHP, 25 people also died in crashes and other incidents on roads under the agency's jurisdiction during that same period.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, avoid driving impaired, obey speed limits and allow extra travel time as holiday traffic increases.

Local law enforcement agencies are also expected to participate in holiday traffic safety efforts.