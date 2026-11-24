A leadership challenge is taking shape among Senate Democrats following the party's midterm election victories. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is challenging longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate majority leader in the next Congress.

Van Hollen's campaign is drawing support from several newly elected senators who say the party needs a new generation of leadership and fresh ideas. Among them is Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, who says she appreciates Schumer's years of service but believes it's time for a change.

Other Democrats are standing behind Schumer, crediting his leadership with helping the party regain control of the Senate. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego is among those supporting the current leader.

The contest also reflects broader disagreements within the party over policy priorities, including differences over the U.S. approach to Israel.

Schumer has expressed confidence that he has enough votes to retain the leadership position. The Senate Democratic caucus is scheduled to hold a secret-ballot leadership election on December 1.

The Washington Post+2

Editorial note: Because Democrats won the Senate majority in the midterms, Schumer is currently the minority leader but is seeking to become majority leader in the next Congress. The article reflects that distinction.