New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is making early moves toward a possible 2028 presidential campaign, returning to key primary states, building political connections and raising millions of dollars as Democrats begin looking toward the next presidential election.

Booker recently made his fourth trip this year to South Carolina, which is scheduled to hold the first Democratic presidential nominating contest in 2028. During the visit, he attended the Charleston NAACP's Freedom Fund gala, met with community members and visited Mother Emanuel AME Church.

The senator told CNN he believes the country and the Democratic Party are entering a period of political change and that a new generation of leadership could emerge.

Booker has not formally announced a presidential campaign, but he says his decision would not depend on whether other potential candidates enter the race.

One significant difference from his 2020 presidential campaign is his financial position. Booker currently has approximately $23 million in his campaign account, providing a substantial financial foundation as he considers another run.

His team has also been building relationships in early primary states, including South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire, while expanding his national profile through public appearances and social media.

However, questions remain about whether Booker can translate that visibility into broader voter support. His 2020 presidential campaign struggled to gain traction and ended before the first primary votes were cast.

Some political allies believe his experience, fundraising and established relationships could give him another opportunity. Others remain skeptical that he can convince voters to view him as a serious presidential contender.

Booker could also face competition from other Democrats considering 2028 campaigns, including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. Booker has said he respects Warnock and would welcome a competitive primary.

For now, Booker continues making appearances and building connections as the potential Democratic presidential field begins to take shape.