The Desert Wildlife Center is raising concerns after receiving an alarming number of birds with gunshot and pellet wounds over the past several months.

According to the center, approximately six injured birds have been brought in over the last two to three months with injuries believed to be caused by firearms or pellet guns.

Micah Curtis, director of the Desert Wildlife Center, says the injuries are often severe and, in many cases, fatal.

Even with aggressive treatment, including surgery, pain medication, fluid therapy and wound care, some birds cannot be saved.

Curtis says many of the affected species are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, meaning shooting or harming them can carry serious legal consequences, including fines and possible jail time.

The center recently treated a bird with a pellet wound that caused a severe fracture to its upper wing bone. X-rays confirmed the injury, but the damage highlighted how difficult recovery can be.

Curtis says the incidents are preventable and is urging the public to help identify those responsible.

The center is working with law enforcement and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine where the shootings are happening and whether they involve one individual or multiple people.

Anyone with information about birds being shot or injured by pellets is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.