For decades, Eagle Mountain Mine has been surrounded by questions about its history, ownership and future. Now, for the first time, the property's current owners are speaking publicly about their plans and efforts at the historic site.

Located just outside the Coachella Valley, Eagle Mountain was once a thriving mining town established in the late 1940s. After the mine closed, the property's future took several turns, with proposals ranging from a landfill to a correctional facility.

The property changed hands multiple times before being purchased in 2023 by Ecology Mountain Holdings.

Company representatives say the historic site has often been described as abandoned, contributing to trespassing and break-ins over the years. They say those security concerns initially made them hesitant to discuss the property publicly.

In an exclusive interview and tour, the owners provide a closer look at Eagle Mountain, its history and what is happening at the site today.

The special report, “Made in Eagle Mountain: The Story of a Ghost Town,” explores the people behind the property and the questions surrounding its future.

When to watch: Thursday at noon

Where: KPSE, Spectrum Channel 20

We will post the special to our website and Youtube pages a few days later.