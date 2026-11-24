As he prepares to leave office after eight years, California Governor Gavin Newsom is reflecting on his time leading the state, including the crises that defined his administration, his controversial decision involving death row and what could come next in his political career.

During a recent appearance at the Sacramento Press Club, Newsom described his governing style as "smash mouth" and recalled spending much of his two terms responding to one crisis after another.

He pointed to devastating wildfires, PG&E's bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic as defining challenges. Newsom also recalled holding Zoom calls with several former California governors, including Pete Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Jerry Brown.

Newsom also revealed new details about what influenced his decision to commute the sentences of California's death row inmates to life without the possibility of parole.

For the first time, he discussed meeting with the sisters of Polly Klaas, the 12-year-old Petaluma girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993. Newsom said the meeting took place inside a former death row cell at San Quentin.

He recalled the sisters telling him he did not have the right to take their sister's killer's life in Polly's name. Their perspective played a significant role in his decision.

Newsom also reflected on his 2021 recall election, describing the experience as a regret that ultimately became a gift.

He said he emerged from the experience a different person, suggesting it changed how he approached his leadership and political career.

The governor referenced his autobiography throughout the discussion, directing attendees to the book for additional details about his experiences in office.

As for what comes next, Newsom continues to face speculation about a possible 2028 presidential campaign. He has not announced a decision, but acknowledged that the question of his political future will need to be addressed soon.