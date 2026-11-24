Severe weather is threatening Thanksgiving travel across the country, with heavy rain, high winds and unusually high tides creating concerns on both coasts.

In Northern California, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie underscored the seriousness of the threat as another storm system moves toward the Bay Area.

The region is already dealing with unusually high tides known as king tides. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning through Thanksgiving Day, with the highest water levels expected Wednesday.

The combination of heavy rain and rising tides raised concerns about flooding near San Francisco International Airport and possible disruptions during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. However, updated forecasts indicate SFO no longer expects flooding to force ground stops. The airport has prepared pumps, sandbags and flood barriers as a precaution.

The West Coast is not the only area facing challenging conditions.

On the East Coast, additional rain could bring renewed flooding to parts of Florida, which are still recovering from last week's storm. Heavy rain is also expected from Virginia to New York, with some coastal areas facing possible flooding.

In New York City, high winds could create another challenge for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Strong gusts could affect whether the giant character balloons are allowed to fly.

With storms expected on both coasts, travelers are being urged to monitor weather conditions and check with airlines and airports for possible delays.