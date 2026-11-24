A beloved Thanksgiving tradition is reaching a major milestone this year. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a lineup of new attractions, classic characters and plenty of surprises.

The centennial celebration has been years in the making, with organizers beginning preparations more than five years ago.

This year's parade will feature at least 100 balloons and inflatables, including the return of several familiar favorites. Among them are Bullwinkle J. Moose, Popeye, Olive Oyl and Sweet Pea. Underdog will also return to the parade for the first time in 42 years.

The celebration will include 28 floats and 10 marching bands, along with performances and other entertainment.

NBC's Al Roker, who has covered the parade for more than three decades, says seeing the giant balloons in person is an experience unlike watching them on television.

Roker also says one of his favorite parts of the annual event is watching children's reactions as the massive balloons make their way through the streets of New York City.

The 100th anniversary adds another chapter to a Thanksgiving tradition that has entertained generations of families.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday morning on NBC.