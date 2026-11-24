As the holiday season gets underway in the Coachella Valley, a familiar debate is making its annual return: Should people say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays”?

For some, “Merry Christmas” is a traditional greeting that reflects how they've celebrated the season for years. Others prefer “Happy Holidays” because it recognizes people who celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other traditions, as well as those who don't celebrate a holiday.

But contributors Tammy Black and Jerry Granata say the focus should be less on the words and more on the kindness behind them.

During a holiday discussion, Black said she appreciates the good intentions behind either greeting and believes people shouldn't turn a friendly exchange into a political issue.

Granata agreed, saying he enjoys the holiday season and isn't bothered by either expression. He said people should say what comes naturally, accept greetings graciously and appreciate the sentiment.

Both also emphasized the importance of recognizing other people's traditions.

Granata suggested that when someone knows a friend celebrates Hanukkah, for example, it's thoughtful to offer that specific greeting. When someone isn't sure, “Happy Holidays” is an inclusive option.

Black shared that her Jewish husband regularly receives “Merry Christmas” greetings and takes them as gestures of kindness.

Their message: Respect goes both ways. Whether someone says “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays,” the season is a good opportunity to show generosity, understanding and goodwill toward others.