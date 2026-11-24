A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base this morning, carrying a classified payload for the U.S. Space Force.

The rocket lifted off at 8:08 a.m. on a mission designated USSF-266, part of the Space Force's National Security Space Launch Program.

Minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated and successfully landed on a drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The landing marked the 29th flight for the same booster, highlighting SpaceX's reusable rocket technology and its ability to fly previously used hardware on multiple missions.

Details about the payload and its specific purpose remain classified.