U2 is heading back to North America with a major stadium tour in 2027, including two performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The band announced dates for its Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour, which will begin August 13 in Miami and conclude October 18 in Vancouver.

The Los Angeles concerts are scheduled for October 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium. Other stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, East Rutherford, Chicago, Toronto, Foxborough, Arlington, Las Vegas and Santa Clara.

The tour will feature different opening acts along the way. Stephen Wilson Jr. will support the earlier dates, while The War On Drugs will join the later leg, including the Los Angeles performances.

The announcement comes ahead of U2's scheduled appearance during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game Wednesday, November 25, when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The tour follows the November 13 release of U2's 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz. The 12-track release is the band's first album of new material in nine years.

Ticket presales begin November 30 at 10 a.m. through U2.com for subscribers. A Visa cardholder presale follows December 2, while the artist presale begins December 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must sign up through Live Nation by November 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern to participate in the artist presale.

Remaining tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public December 4 at 10 a.m. through U2.com.

U2 has also announced 2027 dates in Mexico, South America, the United Kingdom and Europe. The band says strong demand for international shows has already led to additional performances.