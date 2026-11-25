U.S. intelligence agencies are facing new cybersecurity concerns after hackers gained access to systems containing unclassified information at the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

According to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to NBC News, the breach involved a system used to collect and analyze publicly available, unclassified information.

The source said no classified networks were penetrated and intelligence operations were not affected. Officials have not publicly identified who was responsible for the attack.

The incident comes as the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also reports a cybersecurity breach. The agency says unauthorized access affected a limited number of systems and that officials are working to restore normal operations.

Other federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture and FBI, have also experienced cybersecurity incidents.

Meanwhile, recent technology outages have disrupted operations at organizations including the National Security Agency, Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft. A Microsoft outage earlier this month affected services including Outlook and Teams.

Microsoft attributed its disruption to a combination of software updates, while cybersecurity experts are warning that hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence-powered tools to carry out more sophisticated attacks.

Security specialists say the growing availability of those tools is creating additional challenges for both government agencies and private companies as they work to protect sensitive systems and information.