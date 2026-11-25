High tides and incoming stormy weather are raising concerns about additional flooding across the San Francisco Bay Area.

In Marin County, rising water prompted a swift-water rescue after a woman who went out for a walk found herself caught in waist-deep floodwater.

Flooding also forced the closure of portions of Highway 1 in Mill Valley, leaving some drivers stranded.

In Corte Madera, crews deployed sandbags, pumps and newly installed flood walls along Highway 101 to help keep rising water off the roadway.

Residents say the flood protection measures have made a noticeable difference, but officials and communities remain concerned about the combination of high tides and incoming storms.

The conditions could create additional flooding challenges in low-lying areas as the weather system moves through the region.