Millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies for Thanksgiving, but recent technology disruptions and new national security concerns are adding to the uncertainty surrounding holiday travel.

Questions are mounting over President Donald Trump's role in the return of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following controversy surrounding his reported relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe may have ties to Chinese intelligence.

According to NBC News, Huang told employees he was receiving therapy and felt deeply embarrassed following the controversy, citing an employee familiar with his comments.

President Trump acknowledged intervening with NVIDIA's board to encourage Huang's reinstatement, saying he did not believe the CEO posed a national security threat.

The president also said he would consider pardoning Huang, although he did not believe that would be necessary.

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended NVIDIA as a good corporate citizen and said she would have informed the president if the Justice Department had evidence Huang was committing crimes.

The controversy is expected to draw further attention when Huang faces questions from lawmakers next week.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking into a separate technology breach involving the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that some unclassified information was exposed in an apparent hack. Classified networks, however, remain secure.

The developments come amid a series of technology outages that have disrupted air travel. Officials have said those incidents were not caused by cyberattacks.

With millions of people traveling for the holiday, the combination of technical disruptions and questions surrounding government cybersecurity is raising fresh concerns about the country's digital infrastructure.