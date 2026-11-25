The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is moving to Saturday after officials in New York City postponed the annual holiday tradition because of a dangerous weather forecast.

Macy’s and city officials had been monitoring a powerful nor’easter moving up the East Coast, bringing the threat of high winds, heavy rain and extreme cold. The conditions raised safety concerns, particularly for the parade’s enormous helium-filled balloons, which can become dangerous in strong winds.

Officials ultimately decided postponing the event was the safest option for the thousands of participants, volunteers and spectators expected to take part.

The parade, which dates back to 1924, has been canceled in the past, including three years during World War II because of a helium shortage. However, this is believed to be the first time it has been postponed and moved to another day.

For viewers planning to watch on Thanksgiving morning, NBC will air a replay of last year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade’s move to Saturday means viewers will have another opportunity to enjoy the giant balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands and performances — just a couple of days later than planned. This year's parade will air on NBC stations and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.