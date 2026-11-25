Nearly 400 Marines will trade their barracks for a Thanksgiving celebration with families across the Coachella Valley as part of a special holiday tradition now marking its 20th year.

The annual program, organized by American Friends of Our Armed Forces, connects Marines stationed at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms with local host families for a day of food, activities and holiday fellowship.

This Thanksgiving, nine Coachella Valley country clubs will welcome Marines, giving them an opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday meal away from the base.

Organizers say some Marines may initially be unsure what to expect when they board the buses, but quickly realize the community has come together to welcome and honor them.

For many of the young service members, the experience can be especially meaningful because it may be their first Thanksgiving away from home.

One host family recalled inviting the Marines to call their parents as soon as they arrived, making sure their loved ones knew they were being welcomed and well fed.

The celebration goes beyond the dinner table. Marines will have opportunities to participate in putting contests and play pickleball alongside their host families.

Before returning to base, each Marine will also receive a care package.

The 20-year tradition offers local residents an opportunity to show appreciation for the men and women serving in the military while giving Marines a chance to experience the warmth of a community Thanksgiving.