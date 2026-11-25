U.S. Army Detonates Entire Lead Azide Stockpile in Iowa, Raising Toxic Plume Concerns

The U.S. Army detonated the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide Wednesday morning at an ammunition plant near Middletown, Iowa, prompting concerns about a potentially toxic plume that could affect farms and communities across multiple Midwestern states.

The detonation occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at the Army ammunition plant. The explosion produced two large blast clouds and a sonic boom that could be heard and felt miles away, including in Burlington, Iowa.

NBC News reporter Cyle Dickens, reporting from near Middletown, said the blast was powerful enough to produce a noticeable shock wave several miles from the facility.

Aircraft from NASA and the Department of Energy were also seen making repeated low-altitude flights over the area as officials monitored air quality and assessed whether lead azide had become airborne during the explosion.

Lead azide is a highly toxic chemical compound used in explosives and ammunition detonators. Exposure can pose serious health risks.

Hundreds of farms and residents across multiple Midwestern states could potentially be within the impact area, depending on whether any material entered the atmosphere and how it disperses.

The Army is expected to provide additional information throughout Wednesday, including identifying areas of concern and tracking the potential movement of any airborne material.

Officials had not confirmed at the time of the report whether lead azide had become airborne or identified the extent of any potential contamination.