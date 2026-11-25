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Video Shows Pacifica Pier Collapse as King Tides and Powerful Storms Batter Northern California Coast
A combination of powerful storms and unusually high tides is causing flooding along parts of Northern California’s coastline, with communities dealing with rising water, damaged infrastructure and dangerous surf during the busy Thanksgiving travel week.
In Pacifica, powerful waves and king tides battered the shoreline Wednesday, causing part of the Pacifica Municipal Pier to collapse into the ocean. The waves also pushed water over a seawall and flooded nearby neighborhoods and roads.
The flooding follows an overnight storm that soaked an already saturated Bay Area. Officials are warning that additional high tides could bring more coastal flooding to vulnerable communities.
In San Francisco, king tides pushed water levels above eight feet Tuesday, setting a November record. Another round of unusually high tides was expected Wednesday, raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas.
Marin County has also experienced flooding concerns. Residents in communities including Mill Valley, Larkspur, Sausalito and Corte Madera have been preparing for rising water with sandbags and other protective measures. An evacuation warning and shelter-in-place order for homes in Stinson Beach were lifted Wednesday, allowing residents to return. Officials continue to urge people to stay off the beach and watch for sand and debris along roads and pathways.
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood warnings for areas along the Pacific Coast and San Francisco and San Pablo bays. The warnings are expected to remain in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday. A separate flood warning in Solano County is also scheduled to expire Thursday afternoon.
A high surf warning was in effect Wednesday, with breaking waves expected to reach 20 to 30 feet along portions of the coast. Officials are warning beachgoers to stay away from beaches, jetties and rocky areas, where powerful waves can sweep people into the ocean.
The region is expected to get a break from the rain on Thanksgiving Day, with drier conditions also forecast for Friday. Another round of wet weather could return over the weekend.
Officials are reminding residents to avoid flooded roadways, never drive around barricades and stay away from dangerous coastal areas.
The storm and king tides are creating particular concerns during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, as communities continue to assess damage and prepare for changing coastal conditions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 25, 2026
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