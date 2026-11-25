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What to Do When Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed: Passenger Rights and Travel Tips
What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed: Know Your Rights
Flight delays and cancellations can disrupt travel plans, particularly during busy holiday travel periods. Whether the cause is bad weather, mechanical problems or airline operations, knowing your options can help travelers get to their destination with less stress.
In the United States, passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly changed or delayed are entitled to a full refund if they choose not to travel. Airlines cannot require passengers to accept a travel credit or voucher instead of a monetary refund.
Travel experts recommend acting quickly when disruptions are expected, as available seats on alternative flights can disappear quickly during peak travel periods.
Check Your Flight Before Leaving for the Airport
Travelers should monitor their flight status before heading to the airport. Airlines typically provide updates through mobile apps, text messages and email alerts.
Other resources include:
The FAA's National Airspace System status website.
Google flight status searches using an airline and flight number.
FlightAware for nationwide flight tracking.
Airline websites for travel waiver and rebooking information.
When severe weather or other disruptions are anticipated, consider alternative flights early. Morning departures may also be less prone to delays.
What to Do If You're Already at the Airport
If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, contact the airline immediately.
Experts recommend visiting the airline's customer service counter while also calling its reservations line. Sometimes a phone representative can help faster than waiting in line.
Other options include:
Using an airline's self-service kiosk.
Contacting the airline through social media.
Calling an international customer service number.
Researching alternative flights before speaking with an agent.
Being polite and prepared with alternative flight options can make the rebooking process easier.
Can Another Airline Get You to Your Destination?
Possibly. Some airlines have agreements allowing them to rebook passengers on another carrier when their own flights are disrupted.
For example, a passenger whose Delta flight is canceled might be able to get a seat on an American Airlines flight, depending on the circumstances and available agreements.
Travelers should ask airline representatives about these options.
Will the Airline Pay for a Hotel?
In the United States, airlines generally are not legally required to provide hotel accommodations when passengers are stranded overnight.
However, many major airlines have customer service commitments covering disruptions within their control, such as maintenance or crew scheduling problems.
Weather-related cancellations typically do not qualify for those commitments.
Passengers should also check their credit card travel protections and travel insurance policies, which may cover hotel stays, meals and other unexpected expenses.
Understanding Your Refund Rights
Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers are entitled to a refund when an airline cancels or significantly changes or delays a flight and the passenger chooses not to travel.
Travelers can decline airline credits or vouchers and request a refund to their original form of payment.
More information is available through the U.S. Department of Transportation's airline refund guidelines.
Tips for Protecting Your Travel Plans
Travel experts recommend several precautions before departure:
Book directly with the airline whenever possible.
Consider refundable tickets or travel insurance.
Review travel protections offered by your credit card.
Avoid tight connections when booking flights.
Keep receipts for meals, hotels and other unexpected expenses.
Check insurance policies carefully to understand covered disruptions.
For international travelers, passenger protections can differ significantly. For example, travelers departing from the United Kingdom may qualify for meals, accommodations and other assistance under local aviation regulations.
With holiday travel bringing crowded airports and fuller flights, preparation can make a significant difference when travel plans change unexpectedly.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 25, 2026
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