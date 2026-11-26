Residents near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Iowa were given the all-clear after nearly five tons of lead azide were detonated Wednesday.

The U.S. Army says FEMA issued the all-clear nearly nine hours after the detonation, allowing people living within five miles of the plant to return home. Those within 20 miles were also cleared to go outside.

Federal officials say monitoring systems have not detected lead in the air.

The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to test the air and soil to determine whether the blast caused any lead contamination.

FEMA also offered lodging through Friday for residents who chose to leave the area.